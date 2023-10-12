Tripura: IIT start-up roped in for green energy solutions of tribal areas

Agartala, Oct 12: Tripura Rehabilitation Plantation Corporation Limited (TRPCL) has inked a memorandum of understanding with the IIT Bhubaneshwar startup to meet up the energy requirements of the tribal hamlets of Tripura and create sustainable livelihood generation projects for the remote areas.

Speaking exclusively to Assam Tribune, Chairman of TRPCL Patal Kanya Jamatia has said that the project is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for last mile delivery of services.

“IITs in India are the hub of technological advancements and that technology could be directly transferred to create livelihood opportunities and build a sustainable tomorrow for the people living in the remotest corner of the state, we can certainly hope for a brighter tomorrow”, Jamatia has said.

According to Jamatia, a comprehensive need assessment survey will be conducted very shortly to understand what kind of technological interventions are required to achieve the goals set by the TRPCL. “Based on that survey we shall start working. The IIT Bhubaneshwar startup KARMA tech which primarily deals in renewable energy, with their support we shall be able to make the technology accessible for the poor people living in the villages. No area should be left out of power connectivity”, she pointed out.

She also said that apart from renewable energy livelihood generation is another cardinal point of the project. “Livelihood opportunities are less in the tribal areas and we have to address those issues. In the need assessment survey, we shall also explore what are possibilities for improvement in that sector as well. I hope technology and administrative will act hand in hand to resolve all sorts of problems faced by the people in the rural areas”, she added.