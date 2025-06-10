Tripura IAS officer caught taking Rs 10 L bribe in Odisha; Rs 47 L seized in raids

Agartala, June 10: A 2021-batch IAS officer, once hailed as an inspirational figure from Tripura’s tribal community, has been arrested on serious corruption charges in Odisha.

Dhiman Chakma, 36, serving as the Sub-Collector of Dharamgarh in Kalahandi district, was caught red-handed by Vigilance officials on Sunday night while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹10 lakh from a local businessman.

On Monday, a local court remanded the officer to judicial custody.

According to officials, the complainant—who owns a stone crushing unit—approached the Vigilance Department after Chakma allegedly demanded ₹20 lakh, threatening to implicate him in false cases if the money was not paid.

A trap was laid, and Chakma was arrested while allegedly receiving the first instalment at his official residence.

“Chakma received the bundles with both hands and placed them in a drawer in his office. Chemical tests confirmed contact with the tainted notes and the drawer, verifying the transaction,” Vigilance Director Yeshwant Jethwa told local reporters.

Following his arrest, Vigilance teams conducted late-night searches at Chakma’s official quarters and recovered Rs 47 lakh in unaccounted cash, hidden in various locations. The origin of the seized money is under investigation.

A case has been registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, and a detailed probe is underway.

Originally from Kanchanpur in North Tripura, Chakma’s journey had once inspired many.

An alumnus of NIT Agartala, he cracked the UPSC examination in his final attempt while serving as an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, securing an All India Rank of 482.

His rise from a remote tribal town to the IAS had drawn admiration across the region.

Now, his career hangs in the balance as the case unfolds, with senior officials closely monitoring the investigation, which could have significant administrative and legal ramifications.