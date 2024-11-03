Tripura Human Rights Commission demands report on death of B’desh under-trial prisoner

Agartala, Nov 3: Tripura Human Rights Commission has directed the Inspector General of Police (Prison) to submit a detailed report on the death of a female under-trial Bangladesh national.

The Commission, headed by Justice SC Das, has asked the IGP (Prison) to include details such as initial health screening report of the prisoner for the period under custody, videography of the post-mortem examination and also the cause of death based on scientific report.

“Since it is a death while a UT prisoner was in custody, it is the duty of the Commission to see the cause of death and the circumstances under which the death had occurred. Accordingly, cognizance is taken on the basis of the papers placed before the Commission for further course of action," the order dated Nov 1, read.

The 40-years-old prisoner, identified as Faima Bibi, died at Agartala Government Medical College and GB Pant Hospital after she was rushed to the prime referral hospital with deteriorating health conditions from Central Correctional Home, Bishalgarh in Sepahijala district.

The Bangladeshi national, who hails from Morrelganj area of Khulna District, was arrested from an area that falls under the jurisdiction of Airport Police Station, Agartala.

Post the arrest, she was admitted to Bishalgarh sub divisional hospital as per the instructions of the Medical Officer of the Central Correctional Home and was later referred to GB Pant hospital because of her deteriorating health condition on September 30. She breathed her last on the same day.

The Tripura Human Rights Commission also informed the National Human Rights Commission about the case, apprising the apex body that it had already taken cognizance of the matter.



























