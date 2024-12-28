Tripura HRC seeks report on minor's gang rape, orders DGP to submit findings

Agartala, Dec 28: The Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC) has directed the state's Director General of Police (DGP) to submit a detailed report on the investigation into the gangrape of a minor girl in South Tripura district. The incident, which occurred on December 13 in Shantirbazar, involved the abduction and subsequent gangrape of the minor by five individuals.

The THRC's intervention follows a complaint received from a resident of Tamil Nadu, who initially approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). The complaint detailed that the victim was abducted near her home by two individuals and taken to a rubber plantation, where three others joined in the assault. The accused, identified as Shaktiya Reang (18), Nivas Tripura (19), Subhash Reang (19), Lakshmidhan Tripura (18) and Jiban Tripura (21), later dropped the victim at her home late at night.

A case was promptly registered at the Manpathar police outpost under the jurisdiction of Shantirbazar police station. The THRC has mandated the DGP to conduct a thorough inquiry and submit the report within three weeks, highlighting the violation of the minor's human rights. The Commission has also communicated this directive to the NHRC.

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, local authorities acted swiftly. The five accused were arrested and presented before a local court in South Tripura, which remanded them to police custody. The arrests were made within 24 hours of the compliant, reflecting prompt action by the police. The police also informed that charges were invoked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

This incident has drawn significant attention to the safety of minors in the region, with both state and national human right bodies actively seeking justice for the survivor. Tripura has registered a number of cases of atrocities against minor girl children in the past few months.