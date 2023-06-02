Tripura: How mangoes making lives of farmers sweeter in Ganda Tuisa

Agartala, Jun 2: In the elevated patches of tablelands encircled by lush greenery and treasure-trove of nature, standing is the tall trees with full grown mangoes ready for harvest.

The sweet scent of ripe mangoes that permeates the atmosphere scripts a new success story of the progressive farmers of Ganda Tuisa, formerly or popularly known as Gandacherra, subdivision under Dhalai district of Tripura.

Among many varieties, Burmese Mango and Amrapalli are the dominant varieties that were planted five years back. Now most of the trees are mature as experts anticipate the production of mangoes to shoot up exponentially in the next few years.

“Around 25 farmers of the Ganda Tuisa subdivision planted mango saplings five years back. The agriculture or horticulture department does not have any specific schemes to assist the mango farmers. From sourcing of seed to plantation everything has been done on their own. But, the agriculture department has provided technical support to the farmers and when required various kinds of fertilizers were provided to improve the yield. Now all the trees are mature”, said Chandra Kumar Reang superintendent of agriculture Ganda Tuisa subdivision.

According to Reang, over 50 hectares of land had been brought under the purview of mango cultivation. “The harvesting is yet to be carried out. As per our estimates this year, the farmers will make good profit given the reports we have collected from them. Inspired by this, mangoes are planted in 20 more hectares of land”, Reang added.

The agriculture officer also informed the Assam Tribune that Miyazaki mangoes which are very costly in the markets are also being grown in the state. “It is a Japanese variety of mango. We have to wait for the harvest season to know its demand in the domestic markets”, Reang said.