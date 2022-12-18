Tripura: Housewife hacked to death, husband arrested

Agartala, Dec 18: A housewife was allegedly hacked to death by her husband in the wee hours of Saturday in the Lembucherra area of Kamalpur police station under Dhalai district of Tripura. However, prompt police action led to the arrest of the accused husband within 12 hours of the incident.

According to available information, the deceased—Monika Debbarma (29) was found lying in a pool of blood on her bed. The mortal remains were first noticed by her children who later informed the neighbours.

The police were informed subsequently. Her husband Anil Debbarma (45) was missing ever since the news of his wife's death spread in the locality.

"The locals of the area were the first to see her. She was immediately shifted to Bimal Sinha Memorial hospital for treatment but the on-duty doctors declared her dead on arrival. The police rushed to the hospital and sent the mortal remains for post mortem", the police sources said.

Soon, a case was registered with the Kamalpur police station and a manhunt for the husband began. "The accused Anil Debbarma was arrested from a local market. He has confessed his crime during the police interrogation", added Officer In Charge Kamalpur police station Sankar Chandra Das.