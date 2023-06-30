Tripura: Heroin worth Rs.15 crore seized, six held

Agartala: Tripura Police on Thursday arrested six persons and seized Heroin worth over Rs 15 crore in two different locations of the state. According to police, the quantity of illicit drugs seized during the raids are one of the biggest bust of drugs in recent times.

As much as 3.47 kilograms of Heroin was seized at Ambassa. According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Dhalai district Avinash Rai, the market value of contraband items would be close to Rs 14 crore.

"So far we could figure out after the arrest of the two persons moving with drugs in a vehicle, this consignment was being transported to Sepahijala for smuggling purposes. While Bangladesh was the last destination for the large share of the consignment, some amount was supposed to be sold in the local market.

Two Boxanagar residents Mahababul Alam and Piklu Bhowmik were arrested in connection with the case. The four wheeler they were driving was also impounded", said Rai.

He credited SDPO Ambassa and the special team under his supervision for the success of the operation.

Meanwhile, four drug peddlers with 97 grams of Heroin were arrested from Agartala. Three of them are reportedly Bihar residents who reached Tripura to carry the consignment to their home state.

"The market value of Heroin is around 1.5 crore. We have arrested three Bihar residents namely Chuto Kumar, Dharmendra Kumar and Raj Kumar and one Tripura resident Ramananda Rai were arrested", said SP West Tripura Kiran Kumar.