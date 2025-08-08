Tripura HC orders probe into bail granted to 6 accused of CPI (M) candidate murder case

Agartala, Aug 8: The High Court of Tripura has directed the Registrar Judicial to conduct a probe into the circumstances under which the Additional District and Sessions Court in Belonia granted bail to six murder accused, despite their bail pleas being rejected by the High Court earlier.

The order was passed by Justice Biswajit Palit, who also issued show-cause notices to the six accused, asking them to explain why their bail should not be cancelled.

The case pertains to the brutal assault on Badal Shil, CPI (M) candidate for the South Tripura Zilla Parishad polls, on July 12, 2024, in the Chottakhola area. He succumbed to his injuries at the GBP Hospital here the next day. Based on an FIR, seven persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder.

According to senior advocate Purushottam Roy Barman, the charge sheet was filed before the Additional District and Sessions Court, and the accused subsequently applied for bail. However, the trial court rejected their petitions.

Subsequently, six of the accused approached the Tripura High Court, challenging the lower court’s decision. In March this year, Justice Palit rejected their pleas, observing that the charges were serious and evidence was strong.

Despite this, the six accused once again moved the Additional District and Sessions Court and on July 25, the same court granted them bail. Roy Barman stated that the issue was brought before the High Court on August 6, where it was argued that the lower court’s action violated the spirit of the earlier High Court order.

By

Staff Reporter