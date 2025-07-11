Tripura HC disposes PIL on illegal immigration, allows fresh plea if govt fails to act

The Tripura High Court on Thursday disposed of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning illegal immigration into the state, a senior advocate confirmed.

The PIL was jointly filed by Dr. Bijoy Debbarma, convener of a civil rights organisation, and John Debbarma, a student activist associated with the Twipra Students' Federation (TSF), after receiving no response to their earlier representation submitted to the state government.

The petitioners had submitted a representation to the state government on June 24 seeking clarity on the state government’s plans to implement the Ministry of Home Affairs’ (MHA) May notification, which directed all states to take stringent action against illegal immigrants. The MHA had outlined a four-step process: identification, adjudication, detention, and deportation of undocumented individuals.

"On the first hearing on Thursday, the division bench led by Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh disposed of the petition on the ground that the petitioners must wait for some more time to get feedback from the state government," Deputy Solicitor General, Bidyot Majumder, told reporters.

However, the petitioners will have the liberty to approach the court afresh on the issue if they fail to get any response from the government on the matter within a reasonable time, he said.

Tipra Motha MLA Ranjit Debbarma had recently written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his intervention to identify and deport illegal immigrants from neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh and Myanmar.









PTI