Tripura Guv highlights major achievements & welfare initiatives in R-Day speech

Agartala, Jan 26: Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu, in his Republic Day address on the occasion of the country’s 76th Republic Day, highlighted the state’s significant achievements and lauded its initiatives aimed at social justice and welfare.

The Governor made these remarks after hoisting the National Flag at the Assam Rifles ground in Agartala on Sunday.

In his speech, Governor Nallu said that the state government is currently providing social pensions to 4.08 lakh beneficiaries, with an expenditure of Rs 800 crore.

He also noted the government’s commitment to empowering women and persons with disabilities through the recently launched start-up policy.

This policy offers incentives to start-up ventures that employ women and persons with disabilities. Such ventures are entitled to a sum of Rs 2 lakh and a monthly operational cost reimbursement of Rs 20,000.













Republic Day celebrations in Agartala (AT Photo)

The Governor further discussed the expansion of Anganwadi Centres in the state, announcing the establishment of 77 new centres in tribal-dominated hamlets under the Prime Minister’s Janman scheme.

“Over 200 existing centres are being upgraded with modern facilities, especially in the Dhalai district, to better serve the community,” he said.

On the topic of food security, Governor Nallu praised the government’s efforts to improve the Public Distribution System (PDS), including the procurement of paddy at Minimum Support Price (MSP) from farmers.

He revealed that 600 Fair Price Shops are being modernised with state-of-the-art technology and the introduction of new value-added services. Additionally, the names of the newly settled Bru migrants have been successfully updated, enabling them to avail of benefits from state government schemes.













Tripura Governor during Republic Day celebrations in Agartala (AT Photo)

The Governor also acknowledged the completion of the construction of the Indian Oil Depot in Sepahijala district’s Shekerkote, a Rs 650 crore project. He highlighted the government's commitment to improving law enforcement, citing the ongoing recruitment of over 1,000 police personnel across various positions.

In terms of infrastructure, Governor Nallu highlighted the Rs 1,800 crore investments for the North East Regional Reverse Power Transmission Network, along with Rs 69 crore released by the Centre for electrifying rural areas inhabited by Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups.

Furthermore, the Governor lauded the newly launched vehicle scrapping policy and the Prime Minister Suryagarh Mufta Bijli Yojana, both of which have contributed positively to the environment.

On the tourism front, the Governor noted the Rs 97 crore funding received from the Centre for the 51 Shakti Pitha replica project at Udaipur’s Banduar. He also revealed plans to introduce houseboats in Dumboor for attracting more tourists to the region.

Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, Leader of Opposition Jitendra Choudhary, Chief Secretary JK Sinha, DGP Tripura Amitabh Ranjan, and other senior officials were present at the celebrations.