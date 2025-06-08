Tripura govt to sign MoU with AIIMS Delhi to upgrade GB Pant Hospital

Agartala, June 8: In a major healthcare initiative, the Tripura government is set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, to explore ways to enhance services at GB Pant Hospital—the state’s premier referral medical facility.

The formal partnership is expected to continue for the next six months to a year, during which AIIMS will provide expert guidance on clinical practices, hospital management, and patient care.

Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha chaired a high-level meeting in Agartala on Saturday with a four-member delegation from AIIMS, led by its Director, Dr. M. Srinivas.

“The Tripura government has invited AIIMS Delhi to assist in transforming GB Pant Hospital. The collaboration aims to introduce improved service delivery systems and strengthen both specialty and super-specialty care,” said Health Secretary Kiran Gitte.

Following the meeting, the AIIMS team inspected the facilities at GB Pant Hospital and the associated medical college. They also interacted with hospital staff to better understand existing challenges and potential areas for improvement.

“We have flagged the expectations of local patients. The AIIMS team will also hold direct interactions with doctors and patients to understand ground realities,” Gitte added.

The Health Secretary noted that under a national initiative, AIIMS has been tasked with mentoring state-run hospitals to help raise healthcare standards to national benchmarks.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the state health department and MLA Mina Rani Sarkar, Chairperson of GB Pant Hospital’s Rogi Kalyan Samiti.

Dr. Saha later shared on social media that the discussions focused on identifying service gaps and devising sustainable strategies to upgrade healthcare delivery.

“The state government is committed to providing the best possible healthcare services to its citizens,” he said.