Tripura govt suspends teachers after alleged molestation of students on school trip

Agartala, Feb 1: A day after female students of a government school were allegedly molested by a bus driver and conductor during an educational trip, the government suspended three female teachers who had been supervising the excursion.

Graduate teachers of Champaknagar HS School—Gouri Majumder, Kumkum Das, and Rupa Debnath—were suspended on Friday after the incident came to the attention of top education department authorities.

Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, who also holds the Education portfolio, directed officials to take necessary action upon being informed of the matter.

A press statement issued late Friday evening stated that the suspension was due to the teachers' failure to ensure the safety of the girl students during the educational tour.

“Recognising the gravity of the matter, the department has taken strict action to uphold student safety and discipline in educational institutions. The government reiterates its commitment to maintaining a secure and responsible learning environment for all students,” the statement read.

The teachers reportedly left for home hurriedly, abandoning the female students under the watch of the bus driver and conductor while returning from the short trip to the State Museum and Science City.

Speaking to the press, one of the students said, “All the female teachers went home even before the bus reached the school safely. In their absence, the bus driver and conductor misbehaved with us and tried to touch us inappropriately.”

The absence of the teachers and the subsequent incident triggered massive protests on Thursday. Angry parents and students blockaded the National Highway for hours, demanding accountability. The police later intervened, leading to the blockade being lifted.

Parents at the protest site alleged that the teachers' negligence directly led to the students' ordeal.