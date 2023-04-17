Tripura: Govt Schools to be closed due to heat wave

Guwahati, April 17: The extreme heat wave conditions have prompted Tripura government to keep all the government-run and grant-in-aid schools to remain closed from April 18-23.

In view of any bad impact on health that may cause by the heat wave, the Tripura government made the decision.

The state of Tripura is currently witnessing 36 degree Celsius that has made it difficult for school children to bear the heat wave.

Taking to Twitter, CM Manik Saha said, “The heat wave across the state may cause bad impact on health of the students. In this view, the state government has decided to keep all the government-run and grant-in-aid- schools closed with effect from April 18, 2023 to April 23, 2023.”

“Besides, the private-run schools have been requested to keep their institutions closed during that period,” he added.