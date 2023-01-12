Tripura govt constitutes advisory committee to resolve 10,323 imbroglio

Agartala, Jan 12: In a welcome step, Tripura government has constituted an advisory committee to assist the state government in sorting out the 10,323 imbroglio. The three member panel will be headed by retired Tripura High Court Judge Justice AB Paul.



The announcement was made two days after Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha told the reporters that the state government had been in consultation with legal experts to find out a permanent solution to the issue.

“The committee has been advised to submit their recommendations to the government within March 31, 2023,” a source in the state government said.

Apart from Justice AB Paul, senior advocate Chandra Shekar Sinha and retired IFS officer Prasenjit Biswas had been inducted in the committee.

Four officials of the Education department have been assigned to assist the committee with administrative requirements.

CM Dr Saha earlier said, "Our government is keen to reinstate the retrenched teachers to jobs. But, we need to be careful as it may result in contempt proceedings because the verdicts of the Supreme Court and High Court are involved".

Meanwhile, the sacked teachers' bodies protesting for the reinstatement welcomed the decision.