Tripura gets its first Film and Television Institute

Agartala, Nov 30: Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha inaugurated Tripura's first Film and Television Institute at Nazrul Kalakshetra, the cultural set up that houses a host of cultural institutes like Laleet Kala Akademi, National School of Drama, Sahitya Academy etc.

The Film Institute named after Tripura Film and Television Institute will function under the aegis of Information and Cultural Affairs Department Tripura while Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute will extend technical support such as course curriculum and teaching.



According to sources in the department, a total of four short-term courses ranging from four weeks to eight weeks have been introduced here.



Addressing the inaugural session, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said, "This film Institute will promote Tripura's rich cultural heritage in the global sphere. The indigenous culture of the state now gets a platform to be showcased worldwide.



We hope this institute will play it's role in shaping the state's future". Dr Saha also hoped that this institute will act as a bridge between Tripura and Bangladesh. "We have a well established film industry in Bangladesh.



People trained here can get ample opportunity in Bangladesh. Even people from Bangladesh can also come over here and make films on the historical ties both the regions share from time immemorial", said Dr Saha.



Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma who was also present in the function said that it was there is no dearth of talent in Tripura.



"This is the land of SD Barman. He went out of the state and polished his skills for sometime make him suitable for the film industry. Such institutes play a crucial role in polishing talents to give it a sharp appearance", Dev Varma said.

The information and cultural affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, however, said that the department had plans to open certificate, diploma, degree and PG courses in the days to come. "Right now we have four courses on screen acting, film appreciation, news anchoring and Newsroom Automation", he told the gathering.

Renowned Bangladeshi Film Actor Ferdous Ahmed also joined the inaugural function among others.