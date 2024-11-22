Tripura: Four Bangalore bound Bangladeshis arrested, Indian Aadhaar cards recovered

Agartala, Nov. 22: As many as four Bangladesh nationals have been arrested on Thursday from Udaipur Railway station in Gomati district of Tripura.

The arrests were made by the Government Railway Police (GRP) unit of the Tripura Police.

The police officials mentioned that all of them had Indian Aadhaar cards in their possession. The matter raised grave concerns as Aadhaar is considered to be one of the mandatory documents used in the country for financial transactions.













AT Photo: Aadhaar card recovered from the four Bangladesh nationals

Even though it is not considered to be a proof of identity, Aadhaar makes an individual eligible for a range of government benefits including access to banking, ration cards etc.

Speaking on the issue, Goutam Debbarma, in-charge of the GRP station Udaipur said, “All of them were en route to Bangalore. Prima facie evidence suggests that they had entered Indian territory unlawfully through Belonia in adjoining South Tripura district. They hired an auto-rickshaw from there to reach Udaipur railway station to catch the train to Sealdah. Preliminary investigation indicated that they were supposed to reach Bangalore and settle down there.”

On being asked about the Aadhaar cards, he said, “Out of the four persons, three are females who have been carrying printed original documents such as the Aadhaar card with them. The male companion also showed an Aadhaar Card from his phone. Whether these cards are real or fake is a matter of investigation.”

It should be noted that a sinister racket has been active in Tripura which had been facilitating Bangladesh infiltrators in getting logistic support.

Top sources in the police department said, “Bangladeshi nationals are somehow getting access to documents like Permanent Resident Certificates and Aadhaar cards using their links in the government departments. A high level probe on this is also underway.”