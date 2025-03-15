Tripura forest dept urges NHIDCL, railways to build underpasses for elephant corridor safety

Agartala, Mar 15: The Tripura Forest Department has requested the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and the North East Frontier Railway (NFR) authorities to construct underpasses along the national highway and railway tracks passing through the state's only elephant corridor in Khowai district.

District Forest Officer (DFO) Akshay Bhodre informed The Assam Tribune that both authorities have been made aware of the eco-sensitive elephant corridor, which requires immediate protection.

The corridor, spanning parts of Teliamura, Krishnapur, and Kalyanpur in Khowai district, is frequently traversed by wild elephant herds.

“To ensure the free movement of elephants through their natural routes from one part of the forest to another, all human-made obstructions should be removed. Railway tracks and highways act as barriers to the natural movement of elephant herds,” said Bhodre.

According to Bhodre, NHIDCL has recently prepared a proposal for a four-lane expansion of the Mungiyakami to Chamapaknagar stretch.

“During the presentation of their plan, the Forest Department submitted a proposal for the construction of underpasses on National Highway 08,” he added.

Regarding the involvement of the North East Frontier Railway, Bhodre mentioned that official requests had been sent for the construction of underpasses.

“We have written to the railway authorities requesting underpasses, as they will help prevent accidents that sometimes turn fatal,” he stated.

Currently, railway authorities are directed to operate trains at a prescribed speed limit in the corridor to minimise the risk of elephant fatalities.

In December 2024, a 35-year-old male tusker, named “Tumor” by carers and veterinary doctors, was hit by a speeding train and succumbed to its injuries despite prompt medical attention. Following the incident, the Forest Department convened a meeting with all stakeholders to enhance safety measures for elephants in the corridor.