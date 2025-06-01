Tripura floods: Over 1,600 families moved to relief camps in West Tripura

Agartala, June 1: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, on Sunday, revealed that around 1,623 families, comprising 7,109 individuals, have been relocated to relief camps set up at various locations across West Tripura district.

Highlighting the government’s close monitoring of flood-affected areas, the Chief Minister said, “The district administration has deployed NDRF and SDRF teams, civil volunteers, and other agencies across various locations. Waterlogging has been reported in several parts of Agartala, and water pumps are operational.”

Through a social media post, Saha urged residents to strictly follow safety instructions and take shelter in secure locations.

Rain resumed Sunday morning. Although water levels have slightly receded, many homes, residential areas, and Agartala’s central crematorium remain submerged.

Police recovered a body floating near Jackson Gate in Agartala, shifting it to GB Pant Hospital. “Prima facie, drowning is the cause of death,” said an officer.

Earlier, 16-year-old Tanmoy Debnath drowned while fishing in a pond at Jirania after continuous rains.

The flood situation worsened on Saturday evening when a sudden, intense downpour brought normal life in Agartala city and many parts of Tripura to a standstill.

Despite recent efforts by the Agartala Municipal Corporation to upgrade pumping systems, the heavy rains overwhelmed the city’s drainage network, causing severe waterlogging in many parts of the capital.

Several low-lying areas were flooded, with rainwater entering homes and shops. Four houses were damaged, and residents were seen using buckets and makeshift tools to clear the water.

Daily life was heavily disrupted as roads turned into streams, forcing pedestrians to wade through knee-deep water and leaving vehicles stranded across the city.

Traffic came to a halt, with many vehicles stuck or rerouted. Public transport was severely affected, causing delays and difficulties for commuters.

Local authorities have intensified emergency response efforts, anticipating further rainfall as forecasted by the weather department. Relief teams remain on alert, and pumping operations have been stepped up in the worst-affected areas.