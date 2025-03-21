Tripura Finance Minister tables Rs 32,423.44 Cr Budget for 2025-26

Guwahati, Mar 21: Finance Minister of Tripura Pranajit Singha Roy on Friday presented the state budget for 2025-26, amounting to Rs 32,423.44 crore, with a focus on welfare and economic growth. The budget includes 13 new welfare schemes aimed at job seekers, mentally challenged individuals, and visitors to the state capital, among others.

Despite a budget deficit of Rs 429.56 crore, no new taxes have been proposed. Emphasising infrastructure development and employment generation, the government has allocated Rs 7,903 crore towards capital expenditure, a significant increase from Rs 7,000 crore in the 2024-25 budget.

“More focus was given on capital expenditure in the budget by allocating Rs 7,903 crore, which is Rs 7,000 crore in the budget for 2024-25. The focus on capital expenditure will boost infrastructure building and generate employment for the youth,” Roy said.

To support aspirants preparing for competitive exams, the government will establish coaching centres in Agartala, Udaipur, and Ambassa.

Additionally, a computer-based examination centre will be set up at Hapania International Fair Ground in West Tripura, at a cost of Rs 15 crore. This would reduce the need for candidates to travel outside the state for online exams.

A key initiative in the budget is the establishment of the ‘Bharat Mata Canteen cum Night Shelter’ in Agartala, providing accommodation for visitors from different parts of the state.

“A budgetary outlay of Rs 2 crore has been sanctioned. This is an initial allocation, and the government will look for suitable land later to set up the Bharat Mata Canteen cum Night Shelter. The Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) will run the facility,” he said.

The minister proposed a scheme for mentally challenged persons under which they will be given a monthly pension of Rs 5,000.

“Various works for socio-economic development of ST people are being taken up under the World Bank-funded Tripura Rural Economic Growth and Service Delivery Project (TRESP)”, he said.

Addressing the state's debt situation, Roy acknowledged that the debt burden has risen to Rs 21,878.26 crore.

He noted that the current government inherited a debt of Rs 12,903 crore from the previous Left regime and is actively working on repayment. For the next fiscal year, the state is expected to borrow RS 1,225 crore under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act.





