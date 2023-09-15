Tripura: Father gets 7-years jail for sexual assault on daughter

Agartala, Sept 15: A special POCSO court convicted a person on charges of sexual assault and outraging the modesty of his own daughter.

Resultantly, the convict was awarded seven years of rigorous imprisonment along with a cash penalty of Rs 20,000 on default of which his punishment term shall be extended by one month.

The incident took place on May 07, 2022 last. According to Special Public Prosecutor Pulak Debnath, the convict identified as Rafik Miah, a resident of the West Tripura district area tried molested his minor girl who was sleeping in a separate bedroom.

The victim’s mother woke up in the night and came to know that her husband was not with her. As she looked for him, she noticed that he was in the daughter's room. When she saw that Miah was trying to assault his daughter sexually, she objected to it which led to a serious quarrel.

“Due to the prompt response of the victim’s mother, Miah could not fulfill his evil intention. He left the house to return on May 22, 2022 and set ablaze the whole house. He also threatened the mother-daughter duo to keep silent on the matter. The victim’s mother lodged an FIR in the local police station”, said Debnath.

A total of 10 witnesses had been examined during the trial process which led to the conviction. Inspector Munna Majumder discharged the responsibility of Investigating Officer.