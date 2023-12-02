Tripura: Family of 3 including challenged daughter found dead, probe underway

Agartala, Dec 2: In a shocking incident, three members of a family consisting of elderly parents and their daughter were found dead on the same bed at their residence on Friday at Melaghar in the Sepahijala district of Tripura. The incident sparked shockwaves all over the state. While the reason for their deaths is still a mystery, the police have started an investigation to ascertain what happened to the family of three.

The deceased family members were identified as 70-year-old Chintaharan Paul, who used to work as a clay artisan; 60-year-old Prathiba Paul, a mid-meal worker in a local school; and their 20-year-old daughter, Manika Paul.

According to OC Melaghar Police Station Debasish Das, when the incident was reported, police rushed to Thakurpara and found the three members of a family lying dead on their beds.

He said, “Prima facie evidence suggests that the family members might have committed suicide out of depression. The financial struggle of the family could be a reason behind the drastic step, as suggested by the locals."

Moreover, their daughter was physically challenged and her parents had been having a hard time bearing all her expenses.

He also said that they were having a son, who died many years ago. The 70-year-old father was a clay artisan by profession.

Sources said police had retrieved traces of poison in three separate glasses left in the room where the bodies were found. “Although a thorough investigation is required into the matter, apparently they had poured poison into glasses full of milk and consumed it to kill themselves.

The mortal remains had been sent to the hospital for an autopsy. The postmortem report will further shed light on the mystery behind their deaths, a police officer has said.