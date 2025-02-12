Tripura eyes global markets as Minister Sonowal announces waterway connectivity plan

Agartala, Feb. 12: Union Minister for Shipping, Ports, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday announced that Tripura is set to achieve global connectivity through waterways.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for inland water connectivity, Sonowal said that exciting times are ahead for Tripura’s maritime sector.

“Jetties are being installed on the Gomati River. This river route, passing through Bangladesh, will connect Tripura to the Bay of Bengal. Once this connectivity is established, Tripura will gain access to major port cities such as Kolkata, Paradip, and Visakhapatnam through waterways,” he said.

The Minister highlighted that this development would open international markets to Tripura’s products, boosting trade and economic opportunities for the state.

On Tripura’s tourism potential, Sonowal revealed that the Ministry is considering a proposal to introduce river cruises, lake cruises, and water sports at Dumboor Lake, a well-known tourist attraction.

Sonowal also hailed the Union Budget, describing it as a progressive and development-centric financial document. He highlighted a ₹25,000 crore allocation for maritime infrastructure, aimed at enhancing indigenous shipbuilding capacity.

“These funds will help expand our shipbuilding sector, with a focus on attracting private and foreign direct investments. Our goal is to position India as a global leader in ship manufacturing while generating over 10 lakh skilled jobs in this sector,” Sonowal said.

The Union Minister also noted that an allocation of ₹500 crore for an AI Centre of Excellence marks a significant step toward fostering innovation and technology adoption in India.

Sonowal further outlined key aspects of the Budget, stating that it lays the foundation for India's journey toward becoming the third-largest economy in the world.

“This Budget has instilled confidence across all sections of society. The middle class has received much-needed relief, and consumption is expected to rise significantly,” he said.

Responding to concerns about revenue deficits due to income tax rebates, Sonowal assured that fiscal reforms would address the issue.

“The introduction of GST has revolutionised India’s tax collection system and freed citizens from the ‘Inspector Raj’ that existed during the Congress regime,” he concluded.