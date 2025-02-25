Tripura ex-rebels block National Highway; accuse govt of betraying Peace Accord

Agartala, Feb. 25: A group of former militants in Tripura brought traffic to a standstill on the Assam-Agartala National Highway on Tuesday, staging a 24-hour road blockade in protest against what they call the government’s failure to honour the promises made in their Peace Accord.

The Tripura United Indigenous Revolutionary Peoples’ Council (TUIRPC), an outfit of surrendered rebels, claimed that the state government had not lived up to expectations, leaving them struggling with unfulfilled commitments.

Leading the protest, TUIRPC leader Daniel Borok Debbarma stated that their 21-point charter of demands had been repeatedly ignored.

“This is our fourth road blockade for the same demands. If the government remains silent, we will escalate our protests,” he warned.

Among their key demands is the withdrawal of police cases against former militants, a promise allegedly made in the Peace Accord but not fully implemented.

“Despite assurances, many cases are still under investigation, and court trials continue,” Debbarma said.

Another major concern is the rehabilitation of ex-rebels, with settlement locations described as remote, isolated, and lacking basic amenities such as healthcare, education, and clean drinking water.

The group is also demanding free education for children from surrendered militant families up to the university level.

The TUIRPC is also pressing for the introduction of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) regions, as well as official recognition of the Roman script for Kokborok, the indigenous language of the state.

“We want the government to implement the ATTF Peace Accord in both letter and spirit,” Debbarma added, referring to the agreement signed to settle cadres of the All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF).

While vehicles carrying board exam students, patients, and wedding parties were allowed to pass, the blockade caused severe disruptions to traffic, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded.













An ambulance being allowed to pass by the protestors (AT Photo)

On whether any dialogue was underway with the government, Debbarma hinted at escalating protests. “This time, it’s a 24-hour blockade. Next time, we might extend it to a month-long agitation if our demands remain unheard,” the leader said.

The government is yet to respond to the protest, but with tensions simmering, the situation remains on edge.