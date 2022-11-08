Tripura: Enrollment of 5,000 members yardstick to qualify for Congress ticket

Agartala, Nov 8: The Tripura Pradesh Congress decided on Tuesday to bring on some reforms in the selection of candidates for the polls scheduled for the month of February.

Traditionally , Congress nominees were selected by the party through a very open process. The candidates had to submit their names with their preferred constituencies, and after discussion, the party's high command used them to allocate tickets.But, this year, the process has been disbanded.

According to a letter from the AICC general secretary and an observer from Tripura, Ajoy Kumar, those who are willing to contest the polls on a Congress ticket must enroll 5,000 new members in the party and if any willing candidate fails to do so, he will be considered unworthy of being nominated by the party.

However, these new guidelines, rolled out by the AICC observer for Tripura, have already triggered wide speculation within the Congress party, as the new regulations are based on the merit of the leaders. Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President Birajit Sinha has also confirmed that this year the party would undertake solid scrutiny of the names proposed for nomination.

The Pradesh Congress Committee President also informed the media persons in a press conference that on the similar lines of the "Bharat Jodo Yatra," a foot march has been planned for Tripura as well, which has been named as "Bharat Jodo Yatra—Tripura Bachao Yatra". The PCC has been advised to forward a list of 16 team leaders who will lead the teams, with full contact details.

Every team leader's phone has to have live location enabled on WhatsApp for the tracking of the yatra by the War Room. The PCC is also to appoint 16 Yatra Coordinators, who will be stationed at the PCC full time to coordinate the Yatra with the Team Leaders and AICC Secretary in the War Room.

As per reports, for seamless functioning of the activities, social media coordinators will also be engaged with the Yatra and this Yatra will help the party ascertain the popularity of the local leaders based on which the party can place bets for the polls.

