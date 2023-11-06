Tripura: Elderly person killed in property dispute-induced violence

Agartala, Nov 6: Violence broke out between two families in the Goalabasti area located on the outskirts of Agartala city on Sunday evening, over a plot of land that had become a source of contention between the two families.

The violent scuffle between the neighbours took such a terrible turn that one person died due to the injuries he suffered during the clashes, while seven others received injuries, said the locals.

Police sources said two BSF Jawans who had undertaken the construction of a new residential building at their house were accused of land-grabbing attempts. However, the neighbours had objected to it, stating that their boundaries with the house were being breached.

“More than three yards of land were grabbed by the BSF brothers, who are locally known as Nichibir Rai and Sathindar Rai. Aggrieved at the red flag raised by the neighbours, both the BSF brothers and some neighbours launched an attack on the family”, said a local.

The person who was killed in the violence was identified as Nagina Prasad Rai (65). He was shifted to the GBP hospital in Agartala soon after being attacked. He succumbed to his injuries in the evening.

Later, protesting the violence and the death of the elderly person, the locals of the area staged a dharna in front of the New Capital Complex police station.

The police had registered a report and arrested one person in connection with the case.