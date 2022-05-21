Tripura: Disturbing video of dog abuse goes viral, NGO files FIR

Guwahati, May 21: Despite several laws and punishments against animal cruelty, the innocent animals have time and again faced human brutality without any faults of their.

An instance of animal brutality has come to light from Tripura and it is gut-wrenching. A stray dog was allegedly abused and spun by it's tail before throwing it in a nearby pond, causing immense pain to the dog.

The incident came to the fore, when one boy just to have fun caught hold of a stray dog by its tail resting near a pond and started to spin it, while the other one captures the inhuman act on camera, the video was later shared on social media platforms like Facebook and Whatsapp.

Following this, the video caught the attention of an NGO called K-Nine from Agartala. Taking cognisance of the matter, the NGO reached out to the local police and reported the incident.

The FIR was lodged by the K Nine Animal Welfare Society at New Capital Complex Police Station, Agartala.

K-Nine Animal Welfare Society

While speaking to The Assam Tribune, Dipankar Chakraborty, Secretary of K Nine Animal Welfare Society said that they came across the video on social media and it was found that the boy was doing this just for fun. "After the video surfaced online we immediately filed an FIR and police are investigating the matter. However, no arrests has been made so far," said Chakraborty.

He further added, "We are still unable to trace the exact location of the place as such we are not aware of the condition of the dog. Hence, we have filed the FIR in our local jurisdiction."

The complaint letter shared by K-Nine read, "On 19th May, 2022 we received information via social media and WhatsApp, about an abuser named Rajveer Sarkar who abused a harmless dog. In a video posted on Facebook and WhatsApp, you can see the abuser pulling and swinging a dog by it's tail and later throwing it in a nearby pond, causing immense pain to the dog."

The FIR also mentioned the source of the video along with screenshots and profile links of the abuser.