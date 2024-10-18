Tripura custodial death: 5 Cops sent to 3-day police remand, probe on

Agartala, Oct 18: A local Court in Tripura on Friday sent five police personnel to three-day police remand for their alleged involvement in the custodial torture of one Badal Tripura who later succumbed to his injuries.

All five of them, including a sub-inspector and a constable, were suspended immediately after the incident.

As protests broke out in front of the Manu Bazar police station, all the five police officials were arrested and a preliminary investigation was started.

They had been produced before the Sabroom Subdivisional Court on Friday and subsequently sent to three day police remand.

The arrested individuals are identified as SI (Sub Inspector) Premjit Roy, Constable Raj Kumar Tripura, SPOs (Special Police Officer appointed on fixed pay basis) Thailach Mog, Rengu Mog and Shyamal Das.

Earlier, a delegation of Left leaders, led by Leader of Opposition Jitendra Choudhuri, visited the grieving family in Kaladhepa village, South Tripura.

Extending his condolences, Choudhuri urged the government to provide financial support to the bereaved family, as Badal was the family’s sole breadwinner. He left his elderly father, wife, and three daughters in a precarious situation.

Badal Tripura had been arrested for allegedly stealing rubber scraps and was reportedly beaten throughout the night in police custody, despite no formal complaint being lodged against him. He was detained under the Tripura Police Act for drunken behaviour, as there was no official theft complaint.

Choudhuri criticised the police for their brutality and blamed the medical staff for discharging Badal despite his worsening condition. He claimed that if Badal had been referred to a higher medical facility, his life might have been saved, but political pressure likely influenced the handling of the case.

Describing the incident as a "state-sponsored murder", Choudhuri questioned the effectiveness of national and state healthcare schemes that failed to protect Badal.

He further criticised Tripura’s law and order situation, alleging police corruption and political interference.

He highlighted some of the recent incidents, including stabbings and mob attacks, and accused local politicians of obstructing fair police investigation.