Tripura Cricket Power Tussle: President disqualified, graft allegations against secretary

Agartala, July 22: The power tussle between two influential lobbies of the ruling party has started taking a toll on the functioning of Tripura Cricket Association.

Amidst the escalating blame game between the apex council and president of the BCCI affiliated body, the dissenters today broke open the lock on the office building allegedly installed by Secretary Tapash Ghosh and his men. Cops and administrative officials also remained present at the spot.

A group of TCA governing body members led by Tapan Lodh entered into the office claiming that they had been barred from entering the office compound unlawfully.

Speaking to reporters, Lodh said, “This is a violation of the office proceedings. As we reached the office complex, we noticed that a two liner notice is fixed here stating that due to some emergency situation the office of Tripura Cricket Association shall remain closed. Without any intimation to the governing body or all the office bearers, how can the TCA take such an unilateral decision”.

According to Lodh, Ghosh who had been barred from entering the office premises as per the decision of the governing body possessed no authority to order such closure.

“He has been asked to stay away from the day-to-day proceedings of the office given the serious charges of graft raised against him and his associates. For the time being, the Joint Secretary has been directed to shoulder the responsibility of the secretary and treasurer. As long as the inquiry into the matter continues, they can’t attend offices”, Lodh explained.

Lodh also said that soon a new constitution would be formulated as mandated by the Supreme Court of India to get rid of all the constitutional anomalies.

Meanwhile, Tripura Cricket Association Secretary Tapas Ghosh, on the other hand, claimed that the President has been disqualified from his post.

“According to the constitution of the TCA, the president can’t hold a office of profit. In gross violation of that rule, Lodh holds two offices. Despite being the president of the TCA he is also a corporator of the Agartala Municipal Corporation”, said Ghosh.

The incumbent secretary also alleged that a group of miscreants had hackled them when they were about to enter the TCA office on July 18 last. “As we are suffering from security issues we thought shutting down the office would be the best solution to the emerging crisis”, he added.

Meanwhile, the TCA president said that he does not hold any office of profit as he does not receive any financial benefits from Agartala Municipal Corporation.