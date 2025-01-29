Tripura CPI(M) accuses ruling BJP of fear tactics, calls for regime change

Agartala, Jan 29: A high-octane political showdown unfolded in Agartala on Wednesday as the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], Tripura’s principal opposition, launched a fierce attack on the ruling BJP-IPFT-Tipra Motha coalition.

Addressing a massive public meeting to mark the beginning of the party’s 24th state conference, senior CPI(M) leaders called for a renewed push to dislodge the BJP-led government in the next Assembly Elections.

CPI(M) Politburo coordinator Prakash Karat, former Chief Minister and Politburo member Manik Sarkar, and CPI(M) state secretary and Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Choudhuri urged party workers to reinvent their political strategies and strengthen the party’s organisational base to counter the BJP’s grip on the state.

“Our party will outline an alternative strategy during this conference to remove the BJP from power,” Karat declared.

He accused the ruling party of prioritising religious polarisation over addressing pressing issues like unemployment and inflation.

Leader of the Opposition Choudhuri reinforced this sentiment, asserting that the ruling BJP, along with its allies, should brace for electoral defeat.

“This public meeting in Agartala sends a clear message—their days in power are numbered. Our workers, gathered here in huge numbers, must commit to ousting this anti-democratic regime,” Choudhuri said.

He further alleged that CPI(M) supporters were subjected to threats and intimidation, with transport services deliberately disrupted to hinder their participation.

“Thousands of our workers had to march from Agartala Railway Station after BJP-backed trade union BMS halted transport services. In Khumulwng, TTAADC headquarters, our workers were attacked. Across the state, a reign of terror was unleashed to disrupt this public meeting, revealing the ruling party’s deep-seated fear of defeat,” he stated.

Former Chief Minister Sarkar hit out at the BJP for failing to deliver on its promises. “In 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched ‘Chalo Paltai’, vowing rapid development under BJP rule.Instead, unemployment has reached record levels, inflation is skyrocketing, and people’s purchasing power has collapsed. Meanwhile, the RSS, BJP, and Vishva Hindu Parishad are systematically inciting communal tensions in areas where Hindus and Muslims have coexisted peacefully for decades,” Sarkar alleged.

With the CPI(M) vowing to intensify its political campaign, the battle lines for the next electoral showdown in Tripura are clearly drawn.