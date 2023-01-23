Tripura: Congress to declare list of candidates on Jan 25

Agartala, Jan 23: The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President Birajit Sinha on January 23 said that his party would declare the list of candidates on January 25 next followed by finalization of the seat sharing arrangements with the Left parties.

Sinha was speaking to the media persons on the sidelines of the Netaji Jayanti celebrations organized by his party in front of state Congress headquarters. He said, "Our candidate list will be out on January 25. The Central Election Committee of the AICC will give final approval to the list and forward the candidate list to us."

On being asked about the Cong-CPIM seat sharing talks, Sinha said, "Well talks are underway. Both the parties want to finalize the talks as soon as possible. We hope before January 25 we will reach a conclusion on how many seats we are going to contest in the ensuing polls and accordingly the list will be declared".

When asked about royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarman led TIPRA, Sinha said, "We have full sympathy towards his political demand". The Congress leader was among the senior party functionaries who gathered at the Congress Bhavan on the occasion of Netaji Jayanti. Floral tributes were paid to the portraits of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose during the programme.

Sinha also recalled the contribution of Netaji and Azad Hind Fauz to the Indian National Movement. Meanwhile, CPIM has convened their special state committee meeting at the party state headquarters to dicuss the party's organizational matters and take a formal call on the seat arrangements.

According to sources, the CPIM will announce it's candidate list on January 24. "By January 23 evening the arithmetical equation between Congress and Left parties will be crystal clear", said a senior CPIM leader privy to the internal developments.