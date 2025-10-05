Tripura Congress seeks clarity on 584 surrendered militants, questions rehab package

Agartala, Oct 5: The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee has demanded publication of a white paper on the surrender of militants of the banned National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF), following their recent peace accord with the Centre and State Government.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Tripura Congress president Asish Kumar Saha said that while the Congress welcomes those who have renounced violence, the people of Tripura deserve clarity on the background of the 584 militants who laid down arms before Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha at Jampuijala in Sepahijala district on September 24. The agreement was signed in New Delhi on September 4 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“The Government must disclose how many among these surrendered militants are facing specific criminal cases,” Saha said. He further raised concern over the announced rehabilitation package of Rs 250 crore for the surrendered militants. “Where is the assistance from Delhi for the flood-affected people of Tripura?” he asked.

The Congress leader also demanded a dedicated rehabilitation package for those displaced by decades of insurgency, noting that both tribal and non-tribal families continue to live in distress without adequate support.

Highlighting broader issues, Saha accused the BJP-led Government of failing to address unemployment, corruption, and deprivation among State employees. He alleged that corruption in infrastructure projects has become “institutionalized”, implicating senior ministers.

Saha added that the Congress is preparing a charter of demands to address people’s grievances and will soon launch a Statewide agitation.

He said the party’s organisational structure is being strengthened at the grassroot level, and workers are being mobilised across the State ahead of elections to the Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council and municipal bodies next year.

“There is deep discontent among the people of Tripura. They are waiting for an opportunity to unseat the BJP Government, and I believe change is on the horizon,” Saha said, expressing optimism about the Congress’s electoral prospects.

