Tripura Congress files FIR against minister for alleged bribery, illegal commissions

Agartala, Oct 27: The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Minister Sudhangshu Das, accusing him of corruption and receiving illegal gratification under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The FIR, lodged by TPCC General Secretary Prasanta Sen Choudhury at NCC Police Station on Friday, alleges that the minister publicly admitted, both in person and on social media, to accepting cash commissions and other benefits from contractors linked to government construction tenders.

The complaint cites violations of Sections 7, 9, and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which prohibit public servants from soliciting or accepting illegal gratification and misusing official positions. Choudhury said he has video evidence and media reports supporting the allegations and urged the police to conduct a thorough, impartial investigation. The FIR was formally acknowledged by the NCC Police Station on October 25, 2025.

In response, the TPCC announced a statewide protest programme throughout November and December to highlight alleged violations of constitutional norms, administrative lapses, and growing political anarchy under the BJP-led government.

TPCC President Asish Kumar Saha, speaking to reporters on Sunday, said the party’s legal cell decided on the action. “We are living in a state of anarchy in Tripura,” he said, citing incidents such as the public assault of a police officer, the minister’s alleged extortion admissions, the Rs 16-crore AMC scam, and attacks on TCS and TPS officers during a bandh by ruling alliance cadres.

Saha added that the Congress would intensify its campaign to restore accountability and the rule of law in the State.

By Correspondent