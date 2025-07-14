Tripura Congress announces statewide protests against BJP govt’s policies

Agartala, July 14: The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has announced statewide protest rallies across all district headquarters on Monday, condemning what it describes as the BJP-led State government’s “anti-people policies”.

Addressing a press conference in Belonia, South Tripura, TPCC president Asish Kumar Saha accused the government of burdening the public with rising costs and ignoring their concerns. He particularly criticised the forced rollout of smart electricity meters by the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Ltd (TSECL).

“TSECL is imposing smart meters on consumers, leading to increased power tariffs. People are aggrieved, and we demand the immediate withdrawal of this move,” said Saha.

He also slammed the government for raising piped gas prices, saying citizens already struggling with inflation are now being hit harder by the cost of essential utilities.

Raising concerns about the State’s law and order situation, Saha alleged that opposition parties are being systematically targeted. “Our MLA, Sudip Roy Barman, was recently threatened in Udaipur, and senior legislator Gopal Roy was attacked by BJP-backed goons in Banamalipur,” he claimed.

Responding to Chief Minister Manik Saha’s statement that law and order in Tripura is “normal,” the Congress leader questioned its credibility. “When opposition MLAs are being threatened in broad daylight, how can the situation be called normal? The police are failing to act against miscreants,” he said.

Saha concluded by saying Monday’s protests will send a clear message to the government about public anger over rising living costs and the erosion of democratic space in the State.





