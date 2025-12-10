Tripura Congress alleges minister used fake Class XII certificate, hid pending case

Agartala, Dec 10: A Congress leader in Tripura has lodged a complaint with a police station in Unakoti district, alleging that state minister Tinku Roy submitted “fake” educational certificates during the filing of affidavits in the last two Assembly elections.

Senior Congress leader Chandrashekar Sinha filed the complaint at Kailashahar Police Station on Tuesday, claiming that Chandipur MLA Roy had declared he passed Class XII in 2004 from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, but the document was “forged”.

“The educational certificates Roy submitted are alleged to be forged, and the board itself reportedly does not exist. In a case investigated by the CBI, the board was also identified as fake,” Sinha alleged in the complaint, his lawyer Narsingha Das said at a press conference at the district Congress headquarters on Wednesday.

The Minister is also accused of concealing a criminal case pending against him while submitting his nomination papers during the state polls.

According to the complaint, Roy had contested the 2018 Assembly elections as a BJP candidate from the Kadamtala constituency in North Tripura and again five years later from the Chandipur seat.

In his affidavit, Roy had stated that no criminal cases were pending against him, the complainant added.

“But there is a criminal case registered against him at West Agartala Police Station. Submitting forged educational documents and concealing information about criminal cases is a serious offence,” Sinha’s counsel said.

Congress Legislature Party leader Birajit Sinha and Unakoti district president Badruzaman were also present at the press conference.

Kailashahar Police Station officer-in-charge Tapas Malakar confirmed receipt of the complaint.

“The police have received a complaint against Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Tinku Roy. As per BNS, we will first conduct an inquiry into the complaint. If it is found to be true, we will lodge an FIR against the minister,” he said.

Meanwhile, responding to the allegations, Minister Roy said, “This is a political issue. Ask for details from those who have lodged the complaint.”

PTI