North East

Tripura Cong MLA, three other party leaders injured in attack

By PTI

Agartala, Aug 12: At least four Congress leaders, including MLA Sudip Roy Barman and the party's state unit working president, Sushanta Chakraborty, have suffered "serious injuries" in an attack on them by a group of "unknown miscreants" in West Tripura district, a senior police officer said.

The incident occurred in Ranir Bazar area on Thursday, he said.

Roy Barman and Chakraborty, along with another leader Sumana Saha, were taken to GBP hospital here, he said.

No FIR has been lodged in the case till Thursday, the officer said. The Congress leaders had organised a rally in Ranir Bazar without police permission, and the attack happened as they were being escorted out of the venue, he said.

Members of the grand old party, however, claimed the attack was "engineered by BJP-sponsored goons".

At least 12 party leaders and workers were injured and eight vehicles torched during the attack, they said.

"We had organised a peaceful rally. Our leaders and workers came under attack when CRPF jawans were escorting us to a safe place," Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee media in-charge Asish Saha told PTI.

He added that the party's legal cell would lodge a complaint with the police on Friday.

PTI


