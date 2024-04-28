Tripura Cong MLA demands fresh polls alleging rigging at 579 polling booths

Tripura, April 28: Tripura Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman on Saturday demanded fresh polls in West Tripura Parliamentary constituency and Ramanagar Assembly constituency, alleging that elections were rigged at 579 polling booths in the first phase of the elections.

MLA Barman wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer, Tripura, demanding fresh polls. He said, “I had the opportunity of interacting with many micro observers and was shocked to learn from them that the ARO’s of South, Gomati and Sepahijala forced them to change their reports of massive false voting in as many as 400 polling booths in those districts.”

He also questioned on the polling booths, where more than 100 percent of the voting took place.

The MLA further alleged, “Innumerable voters were obstructed/refrained from voting and no police or election machinery was available to ensure that they too could exercise their franchise. I am enclosing herewith 579 polling booths where election was rigged through false voting and obstruction/disallowance of electors of 580 polling booths for you to take necessary action.”

“I, on behalf of the INC demand for a complete re-poll in the entire 1-Tripura West Parliamentary Constituency along with 7-Ramnagar Assembly Constituency,” he added.



















