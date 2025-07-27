Tripura CM unveils Rs 1,600-Cr World Bank project for tribal welfare

Agartala, July 27: Reaffirming the State Government’s commitment to tribal welfare, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday announced a slew of initiatives, including a Rs 1,600-crore World Bank-funded project and a substantial budget allocation for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

Addressing a public event, Chief Minister Saha revealed that the World Bank-approved project, aimed at enhancing the living standards of tribal communities across the North East, has already been rolled out.

He acknowledged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s “pivotal support” in securing the project swiftly.

According to the 2021 Census, tribal people constitute 31.76 per cent of Tripura’s population, representing 19 distinct communities.

Calling for inclusive development, the Chief Minister said that the BJP-led State Government is tirelessly working to uplift these communities through social, economic, and cultural schemes.

For the 2025-26 fiscal year, the State has earmarked Rs 860 crore for the TTAADC, with an additional Rs 179.82 crore for comprehensive tribal development. A further sum of Rs 6,000 crore has been provisioned under the tribal sub-plan to bridge developmental gaps in the tribal regions.

Highlighting cultural preservation, Saha noted that since 2019, seven tribal personalities from Tripura have been conferred with the Padma Shri award – an unprecedented achievement in the State’s history.

The Chief Minister lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recognising tribal contributions, including declaring the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas and launching the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan for holistic village development. He reiterated the Government’s resolve to ensure dignity, recognition, and sustainable progress for all indigenous communities.