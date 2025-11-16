Tripura CM unveils new welfare measures, reaffirms commitment to tribal development

Agartala, Nov 16: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday reaffirmed that the state government is deeply committed to ensuring the socio-economic advancement of the janajati (tribal) community, stressing that inclusive development remains a central priority.

Addressing a programme organised to mark Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas at Khumpui Academy in the headquarters of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) at Khumulwng, the Chief Minister said that the overall progress of the state is inconceivable without the upliftment of its tribal communities.

The BJP government, he noted, is working for their welfare by following the path outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Because of Prime Minister Modi, we are getting to know more about tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda,” he said, adding that the Prime Minister declared November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas to honour the contribution of the janajati community to India’s freedom struggle.

The Chief Minister described Birsa Munda as a legendary tribal leader, emphasising that the Prime Minister recognised the importance of highlighting his courage and heroism.

He added that, as in the previous year, this year too Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas is being observed through various programmes.

“At the national level, the programme is being celebrated in Gujarat’s Narmada district, where the Prime Minister will address the event. The main programme in Tripura has been organised at Khumpui Academy in Khumulwng. Apart from this, arrangements have been made to commemorate the day through multiple events across the state. The state government is particularly committed to the socio-economic progress of the janajati community. Due to these sustained efforts, Tripura has recently secured three national awards,” CM Saha said.

The Chief Minister further announced several decisions taken by the government.

He said that currently, 34,000 students are receiving hostel scholarships in the state.

“In the current financial year, 2,700 additional seats will be added in various student hostels.”

He added that the hostel scholarship rate will be increased from the existing Rs 80 to Rs 100 per day per student, effective December 1, 2025.

For this enhancement, an additional Rs 8.81 crore will be spent in the financial year 2025–26 and Rs 23.35 crore in 2026–27, CM Saha said.

He also announced that a 100-bed boys’ hostel for college students will be constructed at Abhaynagar in Agartala at a cost of Rs 5.74 crore.

Under the Chief Minister’s Tribal Development Mission, solar energy–based water purification systems along with composite solar units will be installed in 50 tribal government hostels with financial assistance of Rs 19 crore, he added.

Tribal Welfare Minister Bikas Debbarma, Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma, Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharjee, Lok Sabha MP Kriti Devi Debbarma, Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha, Director General of Police Anurag, along with other public representatives and senior officials, were present at the event.

IANS