Tripura CM to take up Churaibari road widening with Assam CM

Agartala, Jan 12: In an effort to ease chronic traffic congestion at Tripura’s main entry point, Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said he would hold talks with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to widen the road at the Churaibari inter-state check gate.

Churaibari, located about 151 km from Agartala, witnesses heavy traffic congestion daily due to the narrow stretch of road on both the Tripura and Assam sides.

During his visit to North Tripura on Sunday, Saha inspected the check gate and assessed the situation on the ground. He said there was an urgent need for road expansion to ensure smooth vehicular movement across the border.

“The problem is not confined to Tripura alone. The Assam side also needs widening. We want seamless movement of vehicles at the inter-state check gate,” the Chief Minister said.

He also raised concerns over the mushrooming of stone-crushing units in the Churaibari area, citing environmental hazards caused by dust emissions.

Saha said he would convene a meeting with officials to regulate their operations.

The Chief Minister also inspected the Dharmanagar fuel depot and interacted with tanker drivers, urging them not to pay money to any unauthorised individuals and to report any such demands to the Chief Minister’s Office.

"I clearly told the drivers not to pay money to any individual. I asked them to inform the CMO if anybody seeks money from them. The government wants to ensure transparency at all levels," he said.









PTI