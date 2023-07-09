Tripura CM sends pineapples to Bangladesh PM

Agartala, July 9: In a goodwill gesture, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has sent 980 kg of pineapples to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, an official said on Sunday.

Hasina had sent 500 kg of mangoes to the chief minister on June 15.

Director of Horticulture Department, P B Jamatia, handed over 100 boxes of specially plucked ‘kew’ variety of pineapples to officials at the Assistant High Commission of India, Chittagong on Saturday.

“The chief minister, as part of goodwill gesture, sent 980 kg of pineapples to Prime Minister Hasina. We are honoured to send the gift,” Jamatia told PTI.

The ‘kew’ variety of pineapples is unique for their taste, smell and size, he added.