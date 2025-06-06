Tripura CM seeks centre’s help to launch seaplane services to boost tourism

Agartala, June 6: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha sought assistance from the Centre for introducing seaplane services to connect the Narikel Kunja island resort in Dumboor lake in Dhalai district.

Saha made the proposal to Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia during the second meeting of the High-Level Task Force led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma for the promotion of tourism in the Northeast.

He emphasised the need for a strategic framework to attract national and international investments by identifying high-potential areas and projects in the North-eastern states, a statement issued by the Tripura Chief Minister’s Office said on Wednesday.

Saha stressed the importance of evaluating current investment practices, reviewing tourism policies, investment incentive schemes, and regulatory frameworks to create a more conducive environment for growth, it said.

He noted that new homestay guidelines have been introduced to promote tourism in the state, with 48 homestays currently operational.

He said a delegation of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) recently visited the Kailashahar airport to assess its potential.

Highlighting his government’s initiatives to boost tourism, Saha said a lease agreement was signed between the Tourism Department and the Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) for setting up a Taj property at the historic Pushpawant Palace.

The state continues to actively participate in road shows and Northeastern investment conferences to attract investments in the sector, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh Tourism Minister Pasang Dorji Sona, Sikkim Tourism Minister Tshering T Bhutia and other stakeholders from across the region participated in the meeting.

-PTI