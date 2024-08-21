Tripura CM seeks Central assistance as floods ravage state, death toll rises to nine

Agartala, August 21: Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha has requested urgent assistance from the Centre to manage the worsening flood situation in the state, including the deployment of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel.

Speaking to the press on Wednesday, Dr. Saha confirmed that he had spoken with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to apprise him of the dire circumstances.

“So far, one team has already arrived from Silchar, and four more teams from Arunachal Pradesh are on their way,” the Chief Minister said.

The state has been hit by record rainfall over the past two days, with South Tripura receiving more than 375 mm of rain.

In some areas, rainfall was measured as high as 350 mm, and Agartala alone recorded 180 mm of rain on Wednesday.

Dr. Saha described the situation as "unprecedented" and assured the public that the entire administration is on high alert, with every development being closely monitored.

In a display of on-ground leadership, the Chief Minister ventured out around noon on August 21 to assess the situation firsthand.







AT Photo





Aboard a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) boat and accompanied by SDRF and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel, he inspected several flood-affected areas.

Meanwhile, two more fatalities were reported from Sepahijala district, bringing the death toll from the floods to nine on Wednesday.

A four-year-old child drowned after accidentally slipping into a waterlogged paddy field in the Karuimura area of Bishramganja, while a 57-year-old woman named Milani Debbarma lost her life in a landslide at Dhanirampur in the Sonamura subdivision.

Additionally, two people were injured due to the extreme weather conditions.

In the past few days, heavy flooding has devastated many parts of Tripura, displacing thousands and claiming seven lives on Tuesday alone. Landslides have been reported in several areas, exacerbating the crisis.

Adding to the state's woes, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning that the northeastern region, including Tripura, is likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall throughout the week due to the development of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

The Chief Minister has urged residents to remain vigilant and follow the authorities' instructions as the state braces for more challenging days ahead.