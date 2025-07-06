Tripura CM refuses to respond to TMP MLA's threat of pulling out of coalition govt

Agartala, July 6: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on Sunday, refused to pass any comment over Tipra Motha Party (TMP)'s MLA Ranjit Debbarma's threat to pull out of the BJP-led coalition government in the northeastern state.

Debbarma had stated on Saturday that the party is prepared to withdraw its support from the Manik Saha government for failing to fulfil the promises made regarding the Tiprasa Accord.

"He belongs to a separate party. What he is saying is his view. It is not wise for me to pass any comment on the statement," the Chief Minister told the press.

Saha, however, said that he is in constant touch with TMP supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma.

"The process is on to implement the Tiprasa Accord linked to the development of the indigenous people of the northeastern state,” Saha said.

Responding to the party MLA's statement, the TMP supremo, Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, on Saturday said, "I don't know about the statement made by our MLA Ranjit Debbarma, but I will surely talk to him. Today, I had a conversation with Chief Minister Manik Saha, and I told him that it has been 18 months since the Tiprasa Accord was signed.

"If MLA Debbarma spoke about withdrawing support from the government, it would be out of frustration because a sense of genuine frustration and insecurity is prevailing in the rural areas," he stated.

The TIPRA Motha chief also stated that he had met Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on the issue, who assured him that the concerns would be conveyed to New Delhi.

The latest development comes more than a year after a tripartite agreement was signed in New Delhi between the TMP, the Tripura government and the Centre to resolve all issues of the indigenous people of Tripura.

The Tipra Motha Party (TMP) signed the Tiprasa Accord with the Centre and the state government in March 2024 for the overall development of the indigenous people of the state.

The TMP, which was formerly the main opposition party in Tripura, joined the BJP-led government ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Tipra Motha has 13 MLAs in the 60-member assembly and got two ministerial berths.

Even if the TMP withdraws support, the BJP-led government would remain in power as it has 33 MLAs in the 60-member House. Besides, it has the backing of an IPFT legislator.

PTI