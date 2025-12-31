Tripura CM, Mizoram MLA demand justice for Anjel Chakma; AICSU seeks CBI probe

Agartala, Dec 31: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has demanded stringent punishment for those involved in the brutal murder of Tripura student Anjel Chakma in Uttarakhand, appealing to all sections not to politicise the tragic incident.

Expressing deep anguish over the killing, Dr Saha said both the Tripura and Uttarakhand governments have extended financial assistance to the bereaved family, while stressing that no amount of money can compensate for the loss of a young life.

He said he personally spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami immediately after receiving news of the incident and again recently to ensure close coordination between the two States.

The Tripura Government has announced Rs 5 lakh as financial support, while Uttarakhand has also provided assistance to the family.

Meanwhile, Tripura Minister for Social Welfare and Social Education Tinku Roy and Minister for Industries and Commerce Santana Chakma visited the residence of the deceased student and handed over cheques issued by both State governments.

Dr Saha also said that he met a delegation of the Chakma Students’ Organisation and listened to their concerns.

The family of Anjel Chakma has demanded capital punishment or life imprisonment for all those involved in the crime, stating that no punishment can make up for their irreparable loss.

Anjel’s maternal uncle, Momen Chakma, alleged that Anjel repeatedly told the attackers that he was an Indian and not from China, yet he was fatally stabbed. He urged the authorities to take concrete steps to prevent racial hatred against people from the North East.

Condemning the killing, Mizoram’s lone Congress MLA C Ngunlianchunga described the incident as “deeply disturbing” and said the circumstances indicated a hate crime reflecting growing insecurity faced by students and minorities.

He urged swift action, a fair and time-bound investigation, and strict punishment for those involved, while stressing the need to ensure the safety of students from the North East studying in other parts of the country.

He said the Congress stood by the bereaved family and demanded justice for Anjel Chakma.

Meanwhile, the All India Chakma Students’ Union (AICSU) has sought a CBI probe into the case and demanded that the trial be shifted outside Uttarakhand, preferably to Delhi, citing safety concerns and alleged lapses by the State police.

In a statement, the organisation alleged a delay of three days in registering the FIR after the incident on December 9 and claimed that the Selakui Police Station initially refused to lodge the complaint.

It also accused senior police officials of attempting to portray the incident as a mere “fight”, while ignoring allegations of racial abuse.

The AICSU further raised questions about the role of the hospital, alleging that despite the victim being admitted in critical condition to the Graphic Era Hospital, the police were not informed promptly.

Stating that family members and key witnesses do not feel safe in Uttarakhand, the organisation argued that shifting the trial was necessary to ensure a fair process.

Among its demands are a CBI inquiry into alleged police and hospital lapses, action against officials found at fault, arrest of the absconding accused, compensation of Rs 2 crore to the victim’s family, and the setting up of a special police cell for the protection of students and residents from the North East in Uttarakhand.

The AICSU said it would continue to pursue the case through all legal and constitutional means, insisting that justice for Anjel Chakma must not be diluted.

Anjel, a resident of Machmara in Unakoti district, had gone to Dehradun to pursue an MBA after completing his graduation from Holy Cross College. He was stabbed to death in the presence of his younger brother, Michael, and succumbed to his injuries after battling for life for 17 days.