Tripura CM dials Amit Shah for safety of students in Manipur

Agartala, May 6: AGARTALA: Amid rising tension in Manipur, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over phone seeking his intervention for safety and security of the Tripura students stranded at violence ravaged Manipur.

Dr Saha is said to have informed the Union Home Minister that over 200 students of Tripura who were enrolled in different professional courses in the colleges of Manipur are facing the brunt of the clashes that broke out across the state.

The Union Home Minister who had been closely monitoring the situation from New Delhi staying away from Karnataka poll campaign learnt to have assured the Chief Minister that all sorts of help would be extended for their rescue.

"In continuation of the sincere efforts to help the students of Tripura studying in Manipur, a special team has been sent by the Govt of Tripura to Manipur for coordinating & bringing back Tripura's students.

Besides, necessary arrangements have been made to bring them back by flight at the earliest", Dr Saha wrote in his social media handle on Saturday. Dr Saha also spoke to his Manipur counterpart and laid emphasis on the issue.