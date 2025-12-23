Tripura CM bats for Kaladan corridor to strengthen Northeast connectivity

Agartala, Dec 23: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has stressed the need for effective implementation of the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project (KMTTP) to strengthen multimodal corridors connecting the Northeast with the rest of the country and neighbouring regions.

“The implementation of the project to strengthen multimodal corridors linking the Northeast with the rest of the country and its neighbours will play a key role in boosting regional and international connectivity,” Saha said.

The Chief Minister made the remarks at a meeting of the high-level task force on infrastructure and connectivity development in the Northeast, held on Monday.

The meeting was chaired virtually from Delhi by Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Saha said the Northeast has immense potential for development, particularly in infrastructure and communication systems.

He emphasised the need for coordinated efforts to address challenges faced by the Northeastern states in road, rail, air and inland waterway connectivity, as well as in electricity, gas and digital infrastructure.

He also highlighted the importance of identifying priority areas for development, including regional infrastructure macro-grids, power, oil and natural gas, tourism and border trade. The Chief Minister presented a report outlining proposed strategies for development in these sectors.

The KMTTP is a strategic India–Myanmar initiative aimed at connecting India’s Northeast to the sea via Haldia using a combination of sea, river and road routes through Myanmar.

The project links Haldia to Sittwe Port, onward to Paletwa via the Kaladan river, and then by road to Zorinpui in Mizoram, bypassing the congested Siliguri Corridor to boost regional trade and development.

Apart from senior officials of the DoNER Ministry, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma also participated in the meeting.

PTI