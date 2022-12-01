Tripura: Clash between BJP and CPI(M) kills one, injures several

Agartala, Dec 1: Clashes erupted between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition CPI-M rocked the Charilam area under Sepahijala district of Tripura on Wednesday afternoon.

Sahid Ali, a CPI-M worker, lost his life in the clashes that left many injured from both sides. 65-years-old Ali suffered grievous injuries on his head as a brickbat hit him during the brawl between the workers of both parties at Charilam, sources in the police department have said.

According to reports, CPI-M had a pre-scheduled mass deputation at the local rural development block office that was supposed to be followed by reopening of a party office and street corner at the market. CPI-M MLA from Bishalgarh Bhanu Lal Saha who had also suffered injuries during the attacks said that the party had already received police permission which was granted. He said, "The attack was unprovoked".

SDPO Bishalgarh and Additional Police Superintendent of Sepahijala district also suffered minor injuries in the stone pelting.

Police said, more than 30 people were injured in the clashes that broke out between CPI-M and BJP.

CPIM state committee member Pabitra Kar said, "Sahid Mia, a resident of Uttar Para in Charilam was rescued by fire brigade troopers and admitted to Bishalgarh hospital. He was referred to GBP hospital for treatment where he breathed his last".

Workers of both BJP and CPI-M were referred to GBP hospital for treatment. Tripura BJP President Rajib Bhattacharjee, Union Minister of State Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik and Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury have visited the GBP hospital to inquire after the health condition of the injured BJP leaders.

Speaking to the media persons, the Information and Cultural Affairs Minister said, "I extend my sincere condolences to the family of the person who lost his life. But, before taking side of any political party, I feel the root cause of the incident should be investigated. It could be a well orchestrated conspiracy to tarnish the image of the government".

Leader of the Opposition Manik Sarkar and CPI-M State Secretary Jitendra Chowdhury also condemned the incident.

"This is an example of the BJP's good governance. All the culprits involved in the case should be brought to justice. The rule of law has been collapsed entirely in the state", said Chowdhury.