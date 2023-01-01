Tripura: Chopper services for Unakoti and Narkel Kunja introduced

Agartala, Jan 1: In attempt to enhance tourist footfalls at Narkel Kunja and Unakoti, two premier tourist destinations of the Tripura, the Tourism department of the state has introduced chopper services for both the spots of tourist destinations. The services are named after “Hawaii Safar”.



Speaking in a press conference, the Secretary of Tourism Department Uttam Kumar Chakma said the fare for each person has been fixed at Rs 2,300 per person for the Narkel Kunja while for Unakoti the passengers need to pay Rs 2,500 per person. He said, for each trip the chopper needs to get eight number of passengers otherwise in emergency situations the services may remain suspended.

Chakma said, “Unakoti’s rock cut sculptures have been recently recognized internationally. The UNECSO has incorporated Unakoti in its tentative list of heritage sites. This development has already increased the curiosity of tourists towards Unakoti”.

The secretary of the tourism department also informed the media persons that the construction of 49 modern log huts had been undertaken in various parts of the state in order for accommodation of the tourists.

Out of this, 31 log huts have already been started in Sepahijala wildlife Sanctuary, Tepania park, Ambassa, Baramura Ecopark and Narkel kunja.

The tourism secretary said that watchtower, ticket counter, parking, gallery shed, tourist facilitation center and road renovation work has been completed through Swadesh Darshan-1 project to beautify Neermahal, one of the tourist centers of the state.

To introduce light and sound show at Ujjayanta Palace, ministry has sanctioned Rs 8.88 crores. Agartala Smart City Ltd has been entrusted with the task of implementing this work.