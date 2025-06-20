Tripura Chief Minister virtually inaugurates slew of development projects

Guwahati, June 20: Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on Friday virtually inaugurated a series of development projects focused on improving education, healthcare, and administrative services in the region.

The Chief Minister launched the projects through a virtual platform, with local officials, school authorities, and residents participating from various locations. The initiatives, part of the state government’s commitment to inclusive growth, are expected to significantly boost rural development and accessibility to basic services in remote areas.

Focus on Education Infrastructure

One of the major highlights was the inauguration of a new double-storied school building at the BK Institute in Belonia. The upgraded facility includes additional classrooms, a science laboratory, a library, toilets, and modern sanitary and drainage systems.

Under the Vidyajyoti Scheme, new school buildings were inaugurated at several institutions, including South Sonaichari HS School, Kalashi HS School, Baikhora English Medium HS School, Manubankul HS School, and Srinagar HS School. These schools now have improved facilities designed to promote better learning environments.

Additional classrooms and full-fledged science laboratories — Physics, Chemistry, and Biology — were inaugurated at Kalashi HS School and Manubankul HS School, addressing the growing need for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education in rural Tripura.

To support tribal students, a double-storied 50-seated ST Girls’ Hostel was inaugurated at Kalashi HS School, complete with a three-storied foundation and secured boundary wall. A new ST Boys’ Hostel was also opened at Chatakchari HS School, providing safe and quality accommodation for students from remote areas.

Strengthening Rural Healthcare

The Chief Minister also inaugurated critical healthcare infrastructure to improve medical services in underserved regions. Two Block Public Health Units (BPHUs) were opened at Maichara Primary Health Centre (PHC) and Manubankul Community Health Centre (CHC). These units are expected to enhance diagnostic and emergency care facilities at the block level.

Additionally, a 20-bedded expansion was inaugurated at Muhuripur PHC, addressing the increasing patient load and improving inpatient services for surrounding rural populations.

Administrative Services Expanded

In a bid to bring governance closer to people, new Tahasil Kachari (TK) offices were inaugurated at Maichara, SBC Nagar, Radhanagar, Matai, Jolaibari, Baikhora, and Bhuratali. These local administrative offices will facilitate easier access to land and revenue services for residents in the area.

A Step Towards Holistic Development

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Manik Saha reaffirmed the government’s commitment to rural upliftment and inclusive development. “These projects reflect our mission to ensure quality education, better healthcare, and accessible governance in every corner of Tripura,” he said. “From classrooms and hostels to hospitals and administrative offices, each initiative is a step toward transforming the lives of our people.”

Residents and school authorities welcomed the new facilities, calling them a "transformative step" toward ensuring that students and patients in remote areas do not feel left behind in the state’s growth journey.

With these initiatives, the government hopes to bridge the gap between urban and rural regions, ensuring that South Tripura is better equipped to meet the developmental needs of its communities.

