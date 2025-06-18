Tripura caps Rath Yatra chariot height at 5 meters amid tight safety guidelines

Agartala, June 18: The Government of Tripura has laid down comprehensive safety guidelines in a move aimed at preventing untoward incidents during the upcoming Rath Yatra celebrations. This includes implementing a strict cap of five meters on the height of chariots used in the festival.

This decision comes in the wake of tragic incident in Kumarghat in 2023, where ten devotees were electrocuted after the chariot's pinnacle came into contact with a high-voltage wire.

District Magistrates across Tripura held separate meetings with festival organisers to ensure clarity and compliance with the new directives.

District Magistrate of West Tripura, Dr. Vishal Kumar, addressed the media and stated that organisers have unanimously agreed to adhere to the safety norms issued by the administration.

“The chariots must not exceed five meters in height. Additionally, no metal materials will be allowed on the exterior or the pinnacle of the chariot,” Dr. Kumar said.

He also announced a ban on amplifying sound systems and limited the number of individuals allowed on the chariot to five, excluding the deities.

The guidelines further mandate that all rituals and processions associated with Rath Yatra must be completed between June 27 and July 5, within pre-approved time slots coordinated with local police authorities.

To ensure public safety, the government will deploy sufficient security personnel. Emergency teams including health professionals, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) will remain on standby for quick response to any crisis.

Dr. Kumar added that a dedicated inspection team will examine the chariots before granting clearance for their use. “No chariot will be allowed in the procession without prior inspection and approval by the competent authorities,” he said.

On June 28, 2023, ten people lost their lives when a 'rath' of Lord Jagannath caught fire after coming in contact with a high-tension wire in Tripura's Unakoti district.